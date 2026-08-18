East Bengal drawn in tough Group D alongside Al Hussein, Al Shorta and Al Seeb

The group-stage campaign will begin on September 15 and will be played in a home-and-away round-robin format, with each team facing the other three twice. The schedule is yet to be announced.

East Bengal, who are the only representative from the country in the group stage, will be making their ninth appearance in the group phase of Asia's second-tier club competition and their first since 2015, when the tournament was known as the AFC Cup.

East Bengal earned their place after winning the 2025-26 Indian Super League before overcoming Kuwait’s Al-Arabi SC 4-1 in extra time in the preliminary stage.

FC Goa the other club in the preliminary stage however failed to make the cut going down to Turkmenistan outfit Arkadag.