Early season runs grind to a halt as Lyon loses at Lens and Dortmund held by Bremen

Hein shows great bottle for Bremen

Dortmund came into Friday's home match on top of the Bundesliga and the only club to win all four of its games so far.

While losing Amos Pieper to injury in the first half, Dortmund struggled to find a way past Karl Hein, who was outstanding in the Bremen goal. But even he could not hold stop Dortmund forever and the home side eventually seized control with goals in the 80th and 85th minutes from Daniel Svensson and Nico Schlotterbeck.

However, Bremen scored twice in the dying minutes to rescue an unlikely point.

Ludovit Reis cut the deficit with a low drive two minutes from time and former Dortmund forward Niclas Füllkrug shocked his old side with a headed equalizer in the second minute of stoppage time.