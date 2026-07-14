Dutch referee dropped from World Cup dies at 38

Dieperink was selected to be a VAR official at the FIFA World Cup 2026 but was removed from FIFA’s list of World Cup officials in May.

His cause of death has not been disclosed. The Netherlands’ football association said they were “shocked and deeply saddened” by Dieperink’s death.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Rob Dieperink. With Rob’s passing, the football world has lost a highly regarded referee with international experience, but above all, we have lost a wonderful colleague.