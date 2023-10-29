Dutch crushes Bangladesh after Edwards’ half-century

KOLKATA: A clinical bowling effort complemented skipper Scott Edwards’ gritty half-century as Netherlands once again punched above its weight to secure a handsome 87-run win over Bangladesh in the World Cup here on Saturday.

Edwards overcame an edgy start to score a second World Cup fifty and take it to a modest 229 all out after it opted to bat on a fresh Eden wicket hosting its first match of the global showpiece.

Bangladesh found itself ‘at home’ with the 15,000-odd crowd strongly rooting for it to revive its campaign after losing four games on the trot.

But its batters once again came up with an insipid show as they were unable to cope with the extra bounce as the Netherlands bowlers, led by Paul van Meekeren (7.2-0-23-4), aced the conditions beautifully to bundle it out for 142 in 42.2 overs.

Four single-digit scores from its top six batters summed up the plight of Bangladesh batters as they failed to live up to the expectations yet again.

Bas de Leede bagged 2/25 in seven overs, while Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek and Colin Ackermann took one each while bowling tidy spells.

This was a fifth defeat on the trot for Bangladesh and its campaign is as good as over with three matches remaining for it. It will take on Pakistan here on Tuesday in a seventh round clash.

If beating South Africa was not enough, the Dutch, who are the only Associate Nation in the tournament, proved that they are far superior than the Test-playing nation as they executed their plans with clinical precision to emerge winners.

From Litton Das’ (3) uncalled for reverse sweep to off-spinner Aryan Dutt early in the innings to his opening partner Tanzid Hasan’s (15) inability to cope with the odd bounce from short of length deliveries, Bangladesh was exposed early by a spirited Dutch attack.

The two dismissals in consecutive wicket-maiden overs shook the struggling Bangladesh to the core.

Netherlands 229 in 50 overs (S Edwards 68, W Barresi 41) bt Bangladesh 142 in 42.2 overs (P van Meekeren 4/23)