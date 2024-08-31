Durand Cup Final: NorthEast United fashions dramatic turnaround to stun Bagan

KOLKATA: Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh pulled off a couple of exceptional saves in the penalty shootout as NorthEast United FC overcame a two-goal deficit to stun Mohun Bagan 4-3 to win its maiden Durand Cup title after the regulation time ended with the score locked at 2-2, here on Saturday.

The 24-year-old judged brilliantly and showed superb footwork to deny Liston Colaco in the third strike, and then in the fifth attempt, he stood like a wall to deny Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose and seal the match in his team’s favour.

Guillermo Fernandez, captain Miguel Zabaco Tome, Parthib Gogoi and Alaaeddine Ajaraei struck the other goals in the shootout for NEUFC.

Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos were on the target for the Mariners who had to settle for its 13th runner-up finish in Asia’s oldest tournament that completed its 133rd edition.

For actor John Abraham’s team, this was its first ever silverware in a decade after its inception, and it couldn’t have been sweeter, coming in front of a full, passionate Mohun Bagan fans at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, who made similar saves in their quarterfinal and semifinal wins earlier, stood despondent at one corner as the NEUFC players ran on to the pitch to celebrate the historic moment.

It was a tale of two halves as the Jose Molina-coached side, that was eyeing a record-extending 18th title, dominated the start and went 2-0 up with goals from Jason Cummings (11th-penalty), Sahal Abdul Samad (45+5th).

Chasing history, the Highlanders caught Mohun Bagan’s defence sleeping right after the restart and turned up the heat with two quickfire goals in three minutes.

Alaaeddine Ajaraei (55’) and second-half substitute Guillermo Fernandez (58’) delivered clinical finishes to seize the momentum.

The lone bright spot for NEUFC in the first-half, Indian forward Jithin MS was at the heart of it again, expertly controlling a flick-on from Guillermo.

He drew in two defenders before slipping it to Ajaraei, who shaped to curl it to the far post but instead fired it into the near post, leaving Kaith with no chance.

Its Madrid-born coach Juan Pedro Benali’s tactical substitution by bringing in Guillermo in place of Thoi Singh paid dividends as NEUFC brought it level in no time.

The super sub made a huge impact when he latched onto an Ajaraie cross at the far post and thundered a volley into the top of the net, making it all square with more than half an hour on the clock.

In the 68th minute, NEUFC nearly snatched the lead when Jithin unleashed a powerful volley from outside the box but Kaith’s intervention was just as impressive as a third successive tie-breaker finish loomed for the Mariners.

The first half was firmly in Mohun Bagan’s control.

It took the lead after a defensive blunder by NEUFC’s Asheer Akhtar, who tugged Sahal Abdul Samad’s jersey from behind in the box.