Durand Cup: A look at quarterfinal qualification scenarios for all groups

NEW DELHI: The Durand Cup group stage is approaching its climax as the race for the quarter-final places continues to intensify. Only Chennaiyin FC have secured a place in the final eight so far with the seven other berths remaining up for taking. Bangladesh Army and Shillong Lajong have completed their quota and have been eliminated from the competition leaving the remaining clubs to fight for the seven spots. Here are the quarterfinal qualification scenarios for all groups.

Group A Mohun Bagan Super Giant qualification will be possible if East Bengal win against Punjab FC. On the other hand if Punjab FC defeat East Bengal FC then they will qualify above these teams. A draw in this game will leave their place in the quarterfinals dependent on other teams.





Group B Mumbai City FC remain in a strong position to qualify, with a draw in their final match they will qualify for the next round. Mohammedan SC will need to win their final game and hope Mumbai loses their final game. Indian Navy need to win their final two games to qualify while Jamshedpur FC need to win in order to remain alive in the quarterfinal race.





Group C Gokulam Kerala remains in the pole position to qualify while Bengaluru FC need to win their final two games to make their place in the quarterfinals. Kerala Blasters FC need to win their remaining two games to keep their hopes alive just like Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force are stuck in a peculiar situation as even if they win their final two games their qualification is still not guaranteed.





Group D FC Goa need to match or get a better result than NorthEast United FC. While Downtown Heroes need to claim the final two games to make their way into the quarterfinals.





Group E Chennaiyin FC have already qualified and Delhi FC need to defeat them in order to stay in contention for the knockout stage. Hyderabad FC and Tribhuvan Army need to win their final games and wait for other results to determine their fate.





Group F Indian Army, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United and Bodoland are stuck in a peculiar situation as even if they end up winning their respective clashes, they will need to wait and see the other results which will determine their qualification in the next stage.



























