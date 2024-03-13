Durai Raj, Suriya sparkle in TNCA-Villupuram League

CHENNAI: E Durai Raj came up with a match-winning spell of five for 11 to bowl SRTCA to a 26-run win over Ammu CC in the second division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League. Set to chase 157 in 25 overs, Ammu CC could manage only 130 as Durai Raj weaved his magic.

Meanwhile, in a third division match, S Suriya scalped six wickets for 9 runs to help his team Phoenix CC beat Mailam Engineering College by 50 runs.

BRIEF SCORES:I- DIVISION: United CC ‘A’ 166/7 in 25 overs (M Niruban Kumar 39) lost to Captain CC 167/8 in 24.2 overs (M Arunachalam 62, M Nirubankumar 3/13); Friends CC 211/7 in 25 overs (K Lakshmanan 44, G Srirangan 64, B Raji 30, S Prakash 4/31) bt Evergreen CC 130/9 in 25 overs (K Lakshman 3/22, Karthick 3/38); United CC ‘B’ 90 in 19.3 overs (R Veeramni 31) lost to Vikravandi CC 92/3 in12.1 overs II- DIVISION: LM CC 158 in 25 overs (S Jayakuppuraj 39, N Murugadass 31) lost to SGCC 159/5 in 18.3 overs (D Sasikaran 37, G Jayaprakash 34); SRTCA 156/8 in 25 overs (R Vivekanandh 41) bt Ammu CC 130 in 22.3 overs (S Rajesh 63, E Durai Raj 5/11); Sachin Brothers CC 154/9 in 25 overs (S Balu 51, Kalaiyarasan 3/32) lost to Sakthi CC 155/9 in 24.5 overs (Abudaher 30, S Vijayan 41) III- DIVISION: Phoenix CC 139 in 20.2 overs (P Vivek Kumar 36, D Nagavel 3/ 27, R Vetrivel Mani 4/30) bt Mailam Engg. College 89 in 24.1 overs (T Vishnu 31, S Suriya 6/9); Surya GOI 187/7 in 22 overs (B Pradap 31, V Ravindran 50, E Yuvaraj 4/25) bt Suriya Polytechnic 116/9 in 22 overs (R Amarnath 3/20, S Saravanan 3/17); VRS Engg. College 136/6 in 25 overs (A Kumar 62) lost to Dream Boys CC 137/6 in 23.1 overs (R Thavasi 66, R Ramu 3/33); Sky CC 185 in 25 overs (S Sarthubabu 40, M Siva Murthy 43, K Gajendran 3/37) lost to Master Blaster CC 187/6 in 24.2 overs (E Viji 68*, B Vetri Velu 38, K Gajendran 30)