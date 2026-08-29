Duleep Trophy semis: Rajat Patidar's Central take on East, Tilak Varma-led South clash with North

The last-four stage promises an intriguing contest, with East and North having negotiated the quarterfinal hurdle while Central and South received direct entry.

East Zone recorded a crushing victory over North East Zone in their quarterfinal, while North Zone scraped through a tense knockout thanks largely to left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq.

Central, led by Rajat Patidar for the second successive season, and South, last year’s runner-up, will have to hit the ground running despite not having played a game in the tournament.

Central, however, have the advantage of continuity, having retained a strong core from the side that lifted the trophy last year. Patidar comes into the tournament on the back of a prolific season in the IPL and MP T20 League, while vice-captain Rinku Singh adds experience to the middle order.