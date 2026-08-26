Duleep Trophy: Mushtaq, Sindhu wrap up tail as North set-up semis date with South Zone

Chasing a tough target of 287 on a track that offered grip and turn, West started the final day at 220 for 7 with Urvil Patel (25) and the dependable Tanush Kotian (0) at the crease but were bowled out for 234 in 57.3 overs.

It was Mushtaq (4/60 in 22 overs), who cleaned up Kotian quickly to set the ball rolling and followed it up with the wicket of Tushar Deshpande (5), who resisted for 18 balls before being caught by Abdul Samad.

Mushtaq however was unlucky not to get his second five-wicket haul in the game as Sindhu found Urvil plumb in-front to finish off the proceedings in style.

Fittingly, the 29-year-old Mushtaq was adjudged player-of the match for his match figures of 9/99.