Duleep Trophy final: Shami, Mukesh lead East Zone's charge, restrict South to 242/6

Skipper Tilak Varma (56, 133b) and CV Milind (0) were batting at stumps after Shreyas Gopal (26) got out in the closing minutes of the day. South still trail by 466 runs and overhauling East’s humongous 708 is nearly impossible from this point.

Shami’s three spells on the day were — 3-2-1-0, 4-1-10-1 and 4-1-6-1 — for an overall 11-4-17-2 and the short bursts were, perhaps, prompted by the humid Chennai conditions.

While the numbers do not look intimidating, they offered ample evidence of Shami’s control over his craft and the ability to crank up when it mattered.

When the South Zone bowlers struggled for impact in the first two days on a docile pitch, Shami bowled a lovely stump-to-stump line, bringing back the memories of some of his remarkable Test match spells.