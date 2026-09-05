Duleep Trophy final: Padikkal, Tilak, Sooryavanshi eye red-ball gain; Siraj searches rhythm

Padikkal exploited his fortuitous entry into the Indian team, courtesy an injury to Sai Sudharsan, for the recent Test series against Sri Lanka to the hilt.

The Karnataka batter returned home with two hundreds in as many Tests and a Player of the Series award to boot with.

Now, he will be hoping to replicate that performance for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final. It will certainly help his side regain the title after 2023, but such an effort will further boost Padikkal’s claim for a longer run at No. 3.

Both Sooryavanshi and Tilak are not currently in the red ball scheme of things as far as the national team is concerned.