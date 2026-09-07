Duleep Trophy final: Kishan's marvellous 270 leads East Zone to imposing 708 against South Zone

Kumar Kushagra too struck his sixth first-class hundred (101, 132b), a shining support act for Kishan’s epic, spanning 522 minutes and 334 balls across nearly two days.

South Zone will start fresh on the third day after plucking the final East Zone wicket in the closing minutes of the day.

But the most compelling story of the day was of Kishan, whose effort came in the presence of three national selectors.

Unfortunately, he could not join an elite club of batters who have scored triple hundreds in Duleep Trophy -- Raman Lamba (1987) and Gagan Khoda (2001), but that would not take any sheen out of his knock.

There was something very Virender Sehwag-esque in his innings — the dazzling warmth, the effortless yet brutal acceleration and the innate canniness not to squander the benevolence of conditions.

Kishan’s first 100, which came on the opening day, arrived in 122 balls but he took 148 balls for the second hundred.