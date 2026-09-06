Duleep Trophy final: Kishan's hundred leads East's run glut on Day 1, reach 385/4 against South

Kishan (14x4, 1x6) and Kumar Kushagra (63) were batting at stumps, and the fifth wicket pair has so far added 144 runs in just 26.4 overs.

The other contributors were teen phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44, 37b), Abhimanyu Easwaran (72), and Shikhar Mohan (85).

Kishan, who completed 4000 first-class runs, merged aggression and composure to a nicety in his 135-ball knock, and raised 94 runs for the fourth wicket with Mohan.

It came at an important juncture too when East were in trouble, the only time in the first innings so far, at 147 for three.

South could have had their rivals in a far deeper predicament but Kishan and Mohan averted the disaster on a pitch that remained true the whole day.

Kishan’s was a complete innings, sending the ball to all parts of the field through powerful pulls and imperious drives through the covers.

The left-hander reached his fifty in 71 balls and then the next 50 came off 51 balls, completing his 10th first-class hundred.

Kishan reached the landmark with a driven four off Shreyas Gopal, who was playing in his 100th first-class match.

At the other end, Mohan has a solid presence, showing a lot more maturity than his tender 21 years.

The feature of his innings was the judgment he showed to leave the ball outside off-stump. There was not even one single play and miss in his innings.

But his fifty was not all about defence as Mohan carted off-spinner Tripurana Vijay for a six and two fours in one over to showcase his range.

Just as he was nearing a well-deserved hundred, Mohan chopped left-arm pacer CV Milind, who replaced an injured Vidwath Kaverappa, on to his stumps.

In fact, it was the East’s first innings story in a nutshell, batters getting dismissed before the innings reached the full bloom.

Easwaran, who is often dubbed as an obdurate batter, looked in complete control, and at times even outpaced Sooryavanshi.

They milked 100 runs for the opening wicket in just 14.overs and East seldom let that momentum slip.

Sooryavanshi would curse himself for playing a rather reckless pull off Milind for substitute Tanay Thayagarajan to offer a simple catch in the deep.