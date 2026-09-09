Duleep Trophy: Back to his ‘A’ game, Tilak Varma sets sight on Test spot

South Zone found themselves in deep trouble at 240/6, at the fall of Shreyas Gopal’s wicket, with the momentum swiftly drifting away from them. Tilak, however, anchored the lower order, stitching together a valiant 78-run stand for the seventh wicket with CV Milind.

Just as the partnership looked set to frustrate East Zone further, short-leg fielder Sudip Gharami plucked a sharp reflex catch to send Milind packing. Tilak added another 18 runs with the tail before falling agonisingly one short of three figures, being the last man dismissed as South Zone folded for 336.

“I could have taken my chances earlier, but my mindset was simply to take it session by session,” Tilak said after stumps. “Cricket is a funny game — if we had batted out one more session, you never know where the match could have swung.”

Having already steered South Zone to the summit clash with unbeaten knocks of 116 and 51, Tilak’s red-ball tally now stands at a commanding 266 runs across three innings. Facing an attack featuring Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar only sharpened his resolve.

"I wouldn't necessarily say it [red-ball] cricket comes naturally. But I began my professional journey in red-ball cricket and played for many years with the red ball. Over the past few seasons, I've played a lot of white-ball cricket, but red ball remains my favourite format - it's my A game."