Duleep Trophy: Avesh, Aaqib give India A upper hand vs India C

ANANTAPUR: Pacer Avesh Khan sparkled with a gritty unbeaten half-century before taking the prized-scalp of Ishan Kishan as India A mounted a strong challenge against India C on day two of the Duleep Trophy final round match here on Friday.

The 27-year-old Avesh, who has represented India in eight ODIs and 23 T20Is so far, hammered five fours and four sixes in a 68-ball 51 not out while batting at No. 9, propelling India A to 297.

In response, India C faced a top-order collapse as youngster Aaqib Khan (3/43) and Avesh (1/52) tore through its line-up.

Aaqib, the 20-year-old pacer from Uttar Pradesh, was particularly impressive as he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar off successive deliveries.

At stumps, India C was 216 for 7, trailing by 81 runs and struggling to take a first-innings lead in the four-day encounter.

India C currently leads the points table with 9 points, followed by India B (7) and India A (6), with the top team after this round set to claim the Duleep Trophy title.

Meanwhile, Shashwat Rawat’s resolute knock came to an end for 124 (250 balls) this morning after he managed to add just two runs to his overnight total.

Brief scores: India A 297 in 90.5 overs (S Rawat 124, A Khan 51*, S Mulani 44, V Vyshak 4/51, A Kamboj 3/49) vs India C 216/7 in 64 overs (A Porel 82, A Khan 3/43)

Easwaran scores ton for India B

The uber-talented Sanju Samson completed his 11th first-class hundred before Arshdeep Singh showed his wares with the semi-new ball as India D held sway over India B.

India D scored 349 in 87.3 overs in its first innings while India B was not very comfortably placed at 210 for 6 when stumps were drawn despite skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran’s (116) second hundred of the tournament. The hundred happens to be Easwaran’s 25th in first-class cricket.

Brief scores: India D 349 in 87.3 overs vs India B 210/6 in 56 overs (A Easwaran 116, A Singh 3/30)