Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Can South counter Vaibhav challenge?

Two years ago, around the same time, 13-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was still largely an unknown commodity in Indian cricket. However, it was the very same venue where the youngster’s trajectory changed, as he smashed a 58-ball century, a knock that then catapulted him into the Indian Premier League. The rest is history.

At 15, the Duleep Trophy is more like a formal introduction of Sooryavanshi’s pyrotechnics to Chepauk’s cricket-loving audience. Sooryavanshi still shoulders a lot of batting responsibility for East Zone.