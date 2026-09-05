Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Can South counter Vaibhav challenge?

CHENNAI: Red-ball cricket in its finest form returns to the MA Chidambaram Stadium as Tilak Varma’s South Zone takes on Ishan Kishan’s confident East Zone outfit here on Sunday, with free entry for the fans.
Two years ago, around the same time, 13-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was still largely an unknown commodity in Indian cricket. However, it was the very same venue where the youngster’s trajectory changed, as he smashed a 58-ball century, a knock that then catapulted him into the Indian Premier League. The rest is history.
At 15, the Duleep Trophy is more like a formal introduction of Sooryavanshi’s pyrotechnics to Chepauk’s cricket-loving audience. Sooryavanshi still shoulders a lot of batting responsibility for East Zone.
“Vaibhav is remarkably smart for a 15-year-old. He knows his game inside out, and I've seen him hold mature tactical conversations with other players,” East Zone skipper Kishan couldn’t stop praising the youngster.
“He played a vital knock in our previous run-chase on a difficult wicket, giving us that decisive opening stand. He’s doing everything right, and the entire team is behind him to guide him forward,” he added.
However, where East Zone has suffered in the recent past is in managing its middle order, where the batters have not stepped up. Barring the openers, the rest of the East Zone batting unit combined to score 160 runs in the semi-final against Central Zone, a point of concern heading into the final clash.
“The batters got out to deliveries that didn't necessarily warrant dismissals. In multi-day cricket, batters who get set in the middle must capitalise and score big; getting out after 40 or 50 runs isn't enough,” Kishan recognised the need for improvement.
South Zone, on the other hand, is now bolstered by the inclusion of Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj. Padikkal brings about much-needed flair to South Zone’s top order at No. 3, not to forget the flowing form he has been in over the last few weeks, with twin tons against Sri Lanka away from home.
“It will be a big boost for us, the kind of form he is in. It will be really helpful for us and he can share his experience with the players. We have got quite a few young sides and it will be really helpful,” South skipper Tilak said.
For the longest time, the centre wicket at Chepauk was covered, but both captains, Kishan and Tilak, suggested that there would be a ‘sporting wicket’ on offer when the teams square up against each other on Sunday.
“Looks like the wicket will be good, both batting and bowling. But initially, I think on the first day, first session, it will be helpful for the fast bowlers,” revealed Tilak ahead of the final.
Kishan didn’t differ too much from Tilak’s assessment of the wicket, stating that there could be spin on offer on the fourth and fifth day. “We feel the pitch won't play exactly like it did at the COE ground—the turn might only come on Day 4 or Day 5. It will be crucial for the entire bowling unit to keep the energy going.”
For South, it brings about another dilemma: do they bring in an off-spinner to counter East’s left-heavy top order? And for East, it is all about sorting out the middle order, with a chance to lift the Duleep Trophy in Chennai once again, after 13 years.