Duggal to meet Garg for Junior boys’ snooker crown

Garg won the Sub-junior boys' billiards title and finished runner-up in the Sub-junior boys' snooker in the ongoing championships.

ByIANSIANS|29 Nov 2023 3:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-29 15:30:12.0  )
90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships 2023 

CHENNAI: Chandigarh’s Ranveer Duggal, who won the Junior boys’ billiards crown last week, is one step away from scoring a ‘double’ as he moved into the Junior boys’ snooker final in the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships 2023 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

Duggal, who was runner-up in the Junior snooker last year, will meet Mayur Garg of Gujarat for the title. Garg won the Sub-junior boys’ billiards title and finished runner-up in the Sub-junior boys’ snooker in the ongoing championships.

The two recorded hard fought 4-3 victories in their respective semifinals – Duggal putting it past Mahendra Chauhan (MP) and Garg edging out Kamran Masjid.

SportsChandigarh’s Ranveer DuggalNational Billiards & Snooker Championships 2023Nehru Indoor Stadiumrespective semifinals
