Duffy's four-for, Phillips' ton power New Zealand to 87-run win

India were given a taste of their own medicine as Phillips smashed a sensational 107 off 49 balls (6x4, 10x6) to power New Zealand to a mammoth 259/7, the highest T20I total against India by any team.

For India, Mayank Yadav (3/48) was the most successful bowler, while Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed a wicket each.