Dubois retains WBO heavyweight title with brutal second-round stoppage of Wardley

There were 39 seconds of the round left on Saturday when referee Steve Gray waved off the contest at the same time as the towel was thrown into the ring by Wardley's trainer Ben Davison.

Dubois was also punishing in the first round — he needed just 17 seconds to put fellow British boxer Wardley on the canvas with an overhand right.

Resuming hostilities just five months after their first slugfest, Dubois (24-3, 23 KOs) launched an all-out assault from the first bell and was rewarded with a destructive victory that issued a statement to his rivals in the division.

“It was my time and it's my era. I had bad intentions from the beginning," Dubois told Britain's Press Association.