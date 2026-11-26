Sam Billings' 43 off 31 balls and Rovman Powell's rapid 28 off 12 lifted the Capitals to 164/7 before the bowling unit, led by Noor Ahmad (4/20), bowled out the Vipers for 119 in 17.5 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Mustafizur Rahman (2/12), Dushmantha Chameera (2/27) and Hassan Khan (2/16) also took two wickets each.

Andries Gous' 27 off 30 was the Vipers' top score.

Put in to bat first, the Dubai Capitals suffered an early blow when Masood Gurbaz (2 off 2) was run out after a mix-up with Faf du Plessis (24 off 30) to leave them at 8/1. Max Holden (22 off 17) joined du Plessis and steered the innings through the powerplay,

with a stand of 37 runs in 34 balls.

The alliance didn't last through the next phase of the innings. Vipers skipper Shadab Khan had Max Holden caught in the seventh. Soon after, du Plessis, was stumped off Nangeyalia Khan in search of his first boundary of the innings.

The Capitals were 61/3 in 9.4 overs when Billings and Marcus Stoinis (27 off 24) came together for a key stand of 59 runs in 40 balls. With boundaries hard to come by, Billings broke the shackles in the 16th to smash Shadab for a six and two fours.