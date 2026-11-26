DUBAI: Dubai Capitals produced a commanding all-round performance to register their first victory of DP World ILT20 Season 5, defeating Desert Vipers by 45 runs here.
Sam Billings' 43 off 31 balls and Rovman Powell's rapid 28 off 12 lifted the Capitals to 164/7 before the bowling unit, led by Noor Ahmad (4/20), bowled out the Vipers for 119 in 17.5 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.
Mustafizur Rahman (2/12), Dushmantha Chameera (2/27) and Hassan Khan (2/16) also took two wickets each.
Andries Gous' 27 off 30 was the Vipers' top score.
Put in to bat first, the Dubai Capitals suffered an early blow when Masood Gurbaz (2 off 2) was run out after a mix-up with Faf du Plessis (24 off 30) to leave them at 8/1. Max Holden (22 off 17) joined du Plessis and steered the innings through the powerplay,
with a stand of 37 runs in 34 balls.
The alliance didn't last through the next phase of the innings. Vipers skipper Shadab Khan had Max Holden caught in the seventh. Soon after, du Plessis, was stumped off Nangeyalia Khan in search of his first boundary of the innings.
The Capitals were 61/3 in 9.4 overs when Billings and Marcus Stoinis (27 off 24) came together for a key stand of 59 runs in 40 balls. With boundaries hard to come by, Billings broke the shackles in the 16th to smash Shadab for a six and two fours.
Just as the Capitals looked set for a big finish, Khuzaima Tanveer removed Stoinis to leave the score at 120/4 in 16.2 overs. He then scalped Billings and Karim Janat (6 off 4) in the 19th over to emerge as the pick of the Vipers attack.
Powell provided the finishing touch, smashing two fours and two sixes including 16 in the final over to catapult the Capitals to a good total.
In response, the Vipers lost Babar Azam (1 off 2) in the second over off Chameera's bowling to leave them at 2/1. Fakhar Zaman (12 off 11) and Andries Gous added 35 before the former was caught off Rahman in the fifth over, making it 37/2.
Noor then took charge, removing Joe Clarke (3 off 5) in the seventh and Gous (27 off 30) in the ninth over to leave the Vipers on 48/4.
Shimron Hetmyer (19 off 13) and Shadab (16 off 11) tried to rebuild with a 31-run stand, but Chameera ended it by having the Vipers skipper caught in the 12th over. Noor had Hetmyer stumped in the 13th, leaving the Vipers at 83/6.
Tom Curran (18 off 8) briefly raised hopes with two fours and a six, but he was caught off Noor for his fourth wicket in the 15th over to make it 102/7.
Hassan Khan then struck twice in the 17th with the wickets of Khuzaima Tanveer (9 off 7) and Nangeyalia Khan (6 off 12). Mustafizur returned to dismiss Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2 off 4) to end the innings.