Du Plessis recalls Dhoni's removal as RPS captain, says Smith handled situation well

Speaking on Cricinfo's show 'Cricketers on Cricketers', former South Africa skipper du Plessis said the decision to replace Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history, left everyone surprised.

"MS Dhoni was removed as captain of Rising Pune Supergiants after the end of the 2016 IPL season, and that's the biggest move you can make in a tournament of that stature. We hadn't won a couple of games, and the owner at the time made the decision to change the captain. Everyone was shocked after that call," du Plessis said.

"MS Dhoni as captain was gone, and Steve Smith was the new captain. That was pretty early on in his leadership career. He wasn't experienced, but he did a good job."

Du Plessis said Smith faced a particularly challenging situation with Dhoni continuing to be part of the team after losing the captaincy.

"It was tough having MS Dhoni as your number two there, especially after he'd just been removed as captain. Smith led the team to the final, and we lost that final, which we should have won. We were that close" he said.

"Winning that final would have made Smith an IPL-winning captain in just one season of captaincy. That says a lot about him."

Former Australia opener Aaron Finch recalled Smith's transformation from a leg-spin all-rounder into one of the finest batters in the world.

"Steve Smith went from being touted as Shane Warne’s replacement, starting at eight in the batting order, bowling a few overs of leg spin, getting the odd runs as the finisher. Then something changed overnight. He turned into this absolute gun of a batter that took the world by storm," Finch said in the same show.

"He was always a handsy (good with wrists) player with big movements, moving his feet a lot. Then he simplified that and everything clicked."

Finch said Smith's rise was particularly remarkable because he moved from being viewed as a bowling all-rounder to becoming a mainstay in Australia's top order.