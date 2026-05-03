DT Next Interview | Doing it against the best, repeatedly, sets Vaibhav Sooryavanshi apart: WV Raman

A

See, this is going to be a very, very tricky thing in the sense that not that it’s got nothing to do with ability. It’s got everything to do with the way things will be seen. I would personally take him in the [Indian] side, keep him for six months for him to learn the mental aspects.

He will learn to see how people handle successes as well as failure in the team. He also obviously would learn as to how the public reaction will be if he has a few bad games. Because when you’re playing for the country, the reactions will be different.

In a franchise setup, you are assured of playing more or less on a regular basis. In international cricket, it could be a situation where this boy could probably come across a situation where he might be given a break. I hope, like Sachin, he never faces such a situation during his career.But in case it [failure] happens very soon, God forbid. When he first gets into the team at about 15 and half. How he will handle the psychological side of it when he’s losing a place and stuff like that. It’ll be a tricky business at times. So for that, I would suggest, I’m not being negative.

Let him get prepared in terms of handling the incidental things which are important in the current era. Just try and give him a feel of it. And then just say, ‘Okay Vaibhav, just get on with it. You’re going to play for next two years.’ Once he gets that confidence, once he learns the ropes subconsciously or consciously, I think it will help him a lot.

If this boy is allowed to see how all those dynamics operate, how that needs to be, how those things need to be handled, then I think you’re already trusting a very exciting, sensational kid. Allow him to have that experiential learning of the mental aspect, then say, okay boy, get on with it. Let’s have you playing for the next 15-20 years.