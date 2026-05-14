Drug ban low, WTC high, now IPL blitz: Rabada reflects on roller-coaster 12 months

Rabada missed a majority of last year's IPL to serve a one-month ban for cocaine abuse. But he bounced back within weeks in June 2025 to be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) title-winning South African team.

"What I learned from that is not to take people's opinion seriously. Not to take the world, not to take things too seriously. Sometimes things are blown out of proportion. Sometimes things just get hyped out of proportion," Rabada told PTI in an interview.

"The things that really matter to you. All of those people who are close to you. How you feel about yourself. That's really what I learned in a nutshell. That you're not going to make everyone happy. And that you shouldn't try to make everyone happy. Just remember who you are," he said.