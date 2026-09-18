Dropping Samson in England probably toughest call of my coaching tenure: Gambhir

Gambhir made it clear that Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his next opportunity.

"In this series, we were always very clear that we want to go back to the combination that we had during the World Cup, because those guys, after three or four failures, do not become bad players.

"And the kind of cricket we’ve played — if a team that has gone unbeaten from one World Cup to the other World Cup and has won the World Cup — suddenly, it doesn’t become a bad team after one or two series. These guys do not become bad players after two or three failures. That is what we said.

"From Vaibhav’s point of view, it was again a very clear conversation that he has to wait for his opportunity. We know the kind of talent he has. We know what he can do."

The head coach said long-term performance will be given more importance when it comes to selecting players.

"But again, someone who’s done extremely well over a period of two years obviously will always be ahead of someone who’s just come into the team. So, whenever he gets that chance, he will get a longer run as well.

"And that is what Indian cricket is all about. We want competition. We want that talent in the dressing room. But sometimes that’s how cricket goes. Whether you’re a 15-year-old or a 30-year-old, when you have to wait for your opportunity," said Gambhir.