Dream start for Ward-Prowse as Man City, Aston Villa and Liverpool all win

LONDON: James Ward Prowse had a memorable West Ham United debut, assisting twice in their 3-1 triumph over Chelsea.

The England international, recently signed from Southampton, set up Nayef Aguerd's seventh-minute opener with a corner. Later, he provided the assist for Michail Antonio's 53rd-minute goal, restoring West Ham's lead after Carney Chukwuemeka's 38th-minute equalizer for Chelsea, reports Xinhua.

Lucas Paqueta secured the victory for David Moyes' team in injury time, converting a penalty.

In a robust response to their opening-day loss to Newcastle United, Aston Villa thrashed Everton 4-0. John McGinn, Douglas Luiz (who converted a penalty after Everton's Jordan Pickford fouled Ollie Watkins), Leon Bailey, and Jhon Duran were the scorers in a match dominated by Villa.

Everton's need to reinforce became more evident after the game, especially with injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi exacerbating their woes under Sean Dyche.

Julian Alvarez's potent first-half strike secured three points for Manchester City against Newcastle United on Saturday. Although the fixture was viewed as potentially tricky following their European Supercup final, Pep Guardiola's team could have widened the margin with better finishing.

Tottenham notched a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in Ange Postecoglou's maiden home match. Despite United's early dominance, goals from Pape Saar and an own goal by Lisandro Martinez ensured Spurs' win.

At Bournemouth's ground, Antonio Semenyo gave the hosts an unexpected lead against Liverpool. Nonetheless, Jurgen Klopp's squad rallied with Luis Diaz equalizing with an overhead kick and Mohamed Salah gaining the lead before half-time. Following Alexis Mac Alister's red card, Diogo Jota extended Liverpool's advantage.

Brighton's impressive form continued with a 4-1 drubbing of Wolverhampton. Kaoru Mitoma's spectacular goal, followed by strikes from Pervis Estupinan and a double from Solly March, paved the way. Wolverhampton's Hwang Hee-Chan managed a consolation, but their day worsened with Matheus Nunes receiving a red card in injury time.

After announcing Aleksander Mitrovic's transfer to Saudi Arabia, Fulham lost 3-0 at home. Yoane Wissa and a brace from Bryan Mbuemo, including a penalty after Tim Ream's dismissal, inflicted the damage.

Nottingham Forest celebrated a 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Friday, thanks to a last-minute header by substitute Chris Wood. Taiwo Awoniyi had given Forest the lead, but Gustavo Hamer seemed to have secured a draw for the promoted Blades until Wood's decisive moment.

Arsenal are set to continue their title pursuit against Crystal Palace on Monday night.