Dravid’s sage advice to Gambhir

NEW DELHI: Former India coach Rahul Dravid passed a lead to his successor Gautam Gambhir in taming the tough situations he is bound to encounter – “exhale, take a step back”, a message that left the latter “emotional.”

Dravid vacated the hot seat after India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup in the Americas last month, and Gambhir took over the reins of the team from the on-going white-ball tour to Sri Lanka.

“From one Indian cricket coach to another, one last thing. In the most heated of times, exhale, take a step back. I wish you the very best Gautam. I am sure you will take the Indian team to even greater heights,” Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI on its ‘X’ handle.

Dravid’s dry wit came to the fore even amidst that touching message.

“Even if it’s difficult for you, crack a smile. Whatever else happens, that will shock people,” he said, eliciting a wide smile from Gambhir.

Gambhir sounded moved while thanking his predecessor for the wise words

“I don’t get too emotional but I think this message actually made me a lot emotional which normally I shouldn’t. But it’s a great message,” he said.

Dravid was certain that Gambhir, who carried a never-say-die attitude in his playing days, will bring his fighting qualities to the coaching job as well.