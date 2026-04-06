Dravid, Kumble Ends unveiled at Chinnaswamy

The Karnataka State Cricket Association president and longtime teammate of the two legends, Venkatesh Prasad and vice-president Sujith Somasundar oversaw the official unveiling along with other association officials.

The KSCA had announced on February 14 that Dravid, owner of 24,177 international runs, Kumble, who has 956 international wickets, and former India woman cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy will have ends/stands named after them at the Chinnaswamy.