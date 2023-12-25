Drag racing Champ'ship: Hemanth bags double, Riyaz wins National title

CHENNAI: Bengaluru businessman Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) confirmed his status as the ‘king of superbikes’ by winning two titles – Unrestricted and 1051-1650cc Super Sport - in the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2023 which concluded on Sunday at the Madras International Circuit.

Muddappa, a 10-time National champion, clinched the crowns in both Unrestricted and 1051-1650cc (Super Sport) categories winning all the four rounds while Hyderabad’s Mohammed Riyaz annexed the championship in the 551-850cc (Super Sport) class, also with an unbeaten record.

Astride a Suzuki Hayabusa in the ‘Unrestricted’ category, Muddappa touched a top speed of 268Kms while winning the sprint in just 07.706 seconds in Round-4. Muddappa extended his dominance in the 1051-1650cc (Super Sport) category by clocking winning times of 07.718 in Round-4 and 07.737 in Round-3.

Similarly, Riyaz was in a league of his own in the 551-850cc (Super Sport) category where he timed 08.544 in Round-4 in the morning to extend his unbeaten run in this class, winning four races from as many starts.

The results (all 4-Stroke):

ROUND-4: Unrestricted: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (07.706secs); 2. Alimon (Bengaluru) (07.740); 3. Mohammed Riyaz (Hyderabad) (07.894). National champion: Hemanth Muddappa. Team championship: Mantra Racing.

1051-1650CC (SUPER SPORT): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (07.718); 2. Mohammed Riyaz (Hyderabad) (08.053); 3. Mirza Jahangir Baig (Hyderabad) (08.077). National champion: Hemanth Muddappa. Team championship: Mantra Racing.

551-850CC (SUPER SPORT): 1. Mohammed Riyaz (Hyderabad) (08.544); 2. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.913); 3. Mirza Jahangir Baig (Hyderabad) (09.079). National champion: Mohammed Riyaz. Team championship: Mantra Racing.

ROUND 3: Unrestricted: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (07.746); 2. Alimon (Bengaluru) (07.867); 3. Mohammed Riyaz (Hyderabad) (08.064).

1051-1650CC (SUPER SPORT): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (07.737); 2. Alimon (Bengaluru) (08.101); 3. Mohammed Riyaz (Hyderabad) (08.146).

551-850CC (SUPER SPORT): 1. Mohammed Riyaz (Hyderabad) (08.476); 2. Mirza Jahangir Baig (Hyderabad) (08.541); 3. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.579).