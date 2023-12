Drag racing Championship: Arfath, Fazil, Madhan Kumar crowned champions

CHENNAI: Notching four wins in as many starts, Mumbai’s Shah Rukh Khan (Mantra Racing) and Jagathishree Kumaresan from Chennai (One Racing) annexed the titles in the 4-Stroke 361-550cc and Girls (4S 165cc, Novice) categories, respectively, in the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two Bengalureans, Mohammed Arfath (2-Stroke 131-165cc Super Sport), Mohammed Fazil (2S 165cc Super Sport India), and Chennai’s Madhan Kumar R (2S Up to 130cc Super Sport) also topped the championship in their respective categories. The championship will conclude on Sunday when races of Rounds 3 and 4 in the remaining categories will be run.

THE RESULTS (ALL 4-STROKE UNLESS MENTIONED):

ROUND-4: 361-550CC: 1. Sharukh Khan (Mumbai, Mantra Racing) (11.380secs); 2. Jason D’Souza (Mumbai, Mantra Racing) (11.869); 3. Mohammed Fazil (Bengaluru) (12.044) National champion: Shah Rukh Khan Team champions: Mantra Racing

165CC (SUPER SPORT INDIAN): 1. Saravanan E (Chennai) 13.806); 2. Shainsha R (Chennai) 13.953); 3. Bharathraj Jayaraman (Chennai, Gulf Rockers Racing) (14.016) National champion: Mohammed Fazil (Bengaluru) Team champions: Gulf Rockers Racing

GIRLS (165CC, NOVICE): 1. Jagathishree Kumaresan (Chennai, One Racing) (16.131); 2. Soundari A (Chennai, AS Motorsports) (16.641); 3. Elakkiya (Coimbatore, AS Motorsports) (16.705) National champion: Jagathishree Kumaresan Team champions: One Racing

2-STROKE 131-165CC (SUPER SPORT): 1. Mohammed Arfath (Bengaluru) (12.828); 2. Abdul Shaikh (Bengaluru) (12.890); 3. Ashok S (Bengaluru) (13.017). National champion: Mohammed Arfath

2-STROKE UP TO 130CC (SUPER SPORT): 1. Aravind Ganesh (Chennai, ACCSYS India Rookies Racing) (13.221); 2. Madhan Kumar R (Chennai) (13.318); 3. Suresh Kumar R (Chennai) (14.508) National champion: Madhan Kumar R Team champions: ACCSYS India Rookies Racing

SUPPORT RACE (166-225CC): 1. Balasubramaniam R (Chennai) (13.757); 2. Badhusha M (Chennai) (14.079); 3. Madhan Kumar R (Chennai) (14.683) ROUND-3: 361-550cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Shah Rukh Khan (Mumbai, Mantra Racing) (11.409); 2. Jason D’Souza (Mumbai, Mantra Racing) (11.929); 3. Abdul Shaikh (Bengaluru) (12.229) 165cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Shahinsha R (Chennai) (14.088); 2. Mohammed Fazil (Bengaluru) (14.181); 3. Bharathraj Jayaraman (Chennai, Gulf Rockers Racing) (14.187)