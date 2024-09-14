Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament: Vidyuth bags five-wicket haul

CHENNAI: Wicket-keeper Sujay Sateri’s century helped KSCA President’s XI score 330 against Tamil Nadu CA on the first day of the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament at Alur-3 (Silver Oval) on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, KSCA XI’s opener Yashwant came good scoring 85 (147b, 13x4). He forged a useful partnership of 116 runs for the second wicket with Tushar Singh who made 50 (70b, 9x4), after losing his opening partner, BU Shivakumar, off the first ball. Sateri then hogged the limelight scoring 111 (186b, 10x4, 4x6). For TN, left-arm spinner P Vidyuth took five wickets for 83 runs.

Brief scores: KSCA President’s XI 330 in 88 overs (Yashwant 85, Tushar Singh 50, Sujay Sateri 111, P Vidyuth 5/83) vs Tamil Nadu CA