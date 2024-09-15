Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament: KSCA President’s XI takes healthy lead

CHENNAI: KSCA President’s XI moved into a position of strength against Tamil Nadu CA on the second day of the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament at Alur-3 (Silver Oval) on Sunday.

After securing a huge first innings lead of 185 runs, KSCA XI finished the day’s play at 145 for five with Abhinav Manohar batting on 37. KSCA XI extended its overall lead to 330. Earlier, Sunny Sandhu top-scored for Tamil Nadu with 62 (55b, 11x4, 1x6).

Brief scores: KSCA President’s XI 330 & 145/5 in 34 overs (Aneeshwar Gautam 39, Abhinav Manohar 37 batting) vs Tamil Nadu CA 145 in 41.3 overs (Tushar Raheja 39, Sunny Sandhu 62, Shashikumar 3/35)