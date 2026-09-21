Double-podium in men’s 10m air rifle swells India’s tally to five at shooting range

The three medals took India's shooting tally to five -- four silver and a bronze -- but once again there was no getting past China's Paris Olympics double gold medallist Sheng Lihao, who lived up to his billing as the world No. 1 with another commanding performance.

Sheng produced a Games and Asian record 254.2 to take gold, while Himanshu, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Monday, shot 252.4 for silver. Rudrankksh (230.9), who had looked capable of challenging for the top spot after a strong start, finished third.

For India, it was nevertheless a significant finish in an event where every decimal can separate a medal from disappointment.

The individual medals came barely an hour after Himanshu, who is competing in his maiden Asian Games, former world champion Rudrankksh and 18-year-old Mane had combined for silver in the team event.

China, once again, set the benchmark.