Double podium for Geoffrey Emmanuel in Qatar

CHENNAI: Geoffrey Emmanuel, the 19-year-old from Chennai, marked his debut in the Qatar Superstock 600 championship with a double podium as he finished third in both the races held at the Lusail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar, over the weekend.

Riding a Kawasaki ZX-6, Geoffrey Emmanuel managed to quickly adapt to the bike and learn the track. He showed blistering speed from the beginning and managed to finish third in both the races in the Trophy category (first-timers).

Geoffrey, backed by CEAT tyres and Sidvin Energy Engineering, is also taking part in the Junior World Championship, but decided to try the superbike, leading to his participation in the QSTK 600 championship. He missed the first round of the Qatar championship as the dates clashed with the Junior Worlds.

Reviewing his Lusail performance, Geoffrey said: “The weekend’s double-header was a great experience and another steep learning curve for me. It took a while to learn the track and get used to the superbike, but I managed to adapt myself. I generated good pace in both the races and was very happy to come away with a double podium. Looking ahead, I hope to carry forward the momentum in the championship.”