Double nomination in Hockey India annual awards silenced self-doubt: goalie Prince Deep

The 21-year-old, currently training at the senior men's national camp, is nominated in two of the biggest categories -- Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2025 and Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2025 (Men – U-21). The eighth edition of the annual awards is to be held here on Friday.

"I feel very happy and proud. It usually takes time to get nominated for such awards, but I got this opportunity early. Performing well in tournaments and seeing my name among top goalkeepers - it motivates me a lot," he said.

"India has a strong pool of goalkeepers. To be nominated among them, even before my senior debut, feels special. It gives me confidence that I am on the right path.