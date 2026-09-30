Double gold in compound archery: Indian mixed team wins gold after women's top finish

Both teams successfully retained the crowns that India had won in the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou.

Chikitha and Sahil showed nerves of steel to prevail over Korea's Jungyoon Park and Choi Eun Gyu in a thrilling final, winning 158-157 after a shoot-off. China's Fangyao F Wei and Jinyi Liu won the bronze medal.

The Indian duo had entered the gold-medal match after beating Thailand 156-155 in the semifinals.

This was after the Indian women's compound team produced a sensational performance to outclass the Chinese trio of Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei 238-234 and retain its gold with a world record-equalling score.