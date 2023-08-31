Double delight for TN teams

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu U-19 recorded an emphatic innings and 14-run win over Jharkhand U-19 in the second Warm-up game here on Wednesday.

Off-spinner RK Jayant weaved magic, taking five for 38 to limit the visitor to 298 for nine. Jharkhand’s number 11 batter Varun Kumar was absent hurt. TN leg-spinner R Kirubakar picked up three wickets for 73 runs. Jharkhand’s Nakul Yadav’s 116 and skipper Shikhar Mohan’s 113 went in vain.

TN had a victory to celebrate in the U-23 category as well, registering a six-wicket win. Set to chase 101, TN got there losing four wickets with Anirudh Krishnan scoring 32.

Jharkhand (U-19) 114 in 40 overs & 298/9 in 95.4 overs (Nakul Yadav 116, Shikhar Mohan 113, RK Jayant 5/38, R Kirubakar 3/73) lost to Tamil Nadu (U-19) 426/9 decl in 129 overs

Jharkhand (U-23) 176 in 56.2 overs & 218 in 81 overs lost to Tamil Nadu (U-23) 294 in 99.3 overs & 103/4 in 21.3 overs (Anirudh Krishnan 32)