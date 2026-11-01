Double delight: Chiranth lives the teenage dream on track

After a half-an-hour delay, following sharp showers in the afternoon, Chiranth and Sarthak put on a show in the six-lap race, battling it for top spot. Chiranth, winner of Race-1 on Saturday with a record lap time, Sarthak and their younger team-mate Rakshith Dave, took turns to lead the pack. In fact, Rakshith looked set for a win when he led comfortably before almost slipping when negotiating a puddle of water which cost him three spots and he eventually finished fourth.

Up ahead, leader Sarthak and Chiranth were locked in a titanic fight. The decisive moment in the closing stages when Chiranth roared past Sarthak to register his second win of the weekend while Sarthak again had to be content with a P2 finish.

Local challenger Venugopalan S (Motul Sparks Racing) scored his first win in the extremely competitive Stock 301-400cc Novice class. The podium spots were up for grabs until the last lap when Venugopalan surged ahead, with Trichy’s Kavicholaiarasan (Speed Up Racing) and Shyam Sundar (M3 Torque Motorsports) finishing behind him in that order.