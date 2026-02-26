Dortmund takes on Bayern but will der Klassiker live up to its name?

The growing gulf between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund means German soccer's showpiece presents more of an opportunity for Bayern to display its superiority than for Dortmund to mount a genuine challenge to the Bavarian powerhouse.

Dortmund hosts Bayern on Saturday for a meeting of the Bundesliga's top two, but it's unlikely to have any impact on the title race. Bayern is already eight points clear and closing in on yet another championship. Bayern has won 12 of the last 13 since Dortmund won back-to-back titles in 2012.

This, despite the fact Dortmund is enjoying its best Bundesliga season since that 2012 title.

Bayern and Dortmund have lost only once in the league. In Dortmund's case it was to Bayern, 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Munich in October. Bayern was surprised at home by Augsburg last month, when an uncharacteristic wobble (Bayern drew the next game at Hamburger SV ) allowed Dortmund to close the gap to six points. Then Dortmund drew at Leipzig 2-2 last weekend to give Bayern its eight-point cushion with 11 rounds to go.