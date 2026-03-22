Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl leaves as part of major shakeup in trophyless season

Dortmund said Sunday Kehl and the club had “mutually agreed to end their collaboration” after reaching an “amicable” decision with management.

“The summer is the right time for a change. To allow both sides to prepare, we mutually agreed to an immediate termination of Sebastian's contract,” managing director Lars Ricken said in a statement. “Sebastian and I also share a long history. We not only played together for Borussia Dortmund, but we also won the German championship together in 2002. Sebastian has made enormous contributions to our club.”