"Don't want to rush and risk getting injured again": Mohammed Shami provides fitness update

KOLKATA: Star India pacer Mohammed Shami provided his fitness update, saying he is working hard to make a comeback soon but he doesn't want to rush and risk getting injured again.

Shami is making significant strides in his recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him out of cricket since the ODI World Cup last year. Shami is currently in the final stages of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The India pacer already resumed bowling in July for the first time after his surgery and has been gradually increasing his bowling workload, reporting no pain. Speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) annual awards ceremony, Shami said that he has been working hard to make a comeback.

The 34-year-old added that he needs to work on his fitness so there is no discomfort. "I am working hard to make a comeback soon because I know I have been out of action for quite some time. I want to ensure there is no discomfort when I return. I have to work on my fitness so there is no discomfort," Shami was quoted by ICC as saying.

Shami revealed his comeback plans ahead of India's second leg of World Test Championship (WTC) matches and said that he won't take any chances until he is 100 per cent fit.

"The stronger I return, the better it is for me. I don't want to rush and risk getting injured again, be it against Bangladesh, New Zealand, or the Australia series. I've already started bowling, but I won't take any chances until I am 100 per cent fit," he added.

"If I need to play domestic cricket to test my fitness, I will. What matters most is that I am fully ready for whatever comes next, regardless of the opposition or format," he further added.

Shami has been a potent force for India over the last few years, taking 85 Test wickets at an average of 24.61. Currently, Team India are leading the WTC standings with a point percentage of 68.52, and their upcoming series in the WTC include Bangladesh (two Tests, home), New Zealand (three Tests, home), and Australia (five Tests, away).

India's first Test match against Bangladesh will begin on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Meanwhile, the second Test of the series will start on September 27 in Kanpur.