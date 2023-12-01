Dominica pulls out as host for matches of Men's T20 World Cup 2024

ROSEAU: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 suffered a setback on Thursday with the island nation of Dominica withdrawing Windsor Park Sports Stadium and Benjamin's Park as venues for the event to be jointly hosted by West Indies and the United States in June 2024.

Dominica was shortlisted to host one group stage match and two games in the Super 8 stage of the tournament, subject to the attainment of various obligations as set out in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The Government of Dominica on Thursday said as per the timelines set by various contractors, it is difficult to complete these works before the commencement of the tournament.

"As a result, a decision was taken not to host any of the matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as it would not be prudent for the Government of Dominica to commit to hosting these games," the Government of Dominica said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said that several tangible actions were taken both at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium and at the Bengamin's Park including the commencement of upgrading and enhancement of the practice and match venues, various assessments and the creation of additional pitches where necessary.

Twenty teams including the top-eight of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024.