Doesn't reflect level-playing field: Somani-led consortium on losing RR bid to Mittals

"We are deeply disappointed not to be part of the Rajasthan Royals ownership group, following a long six-month process in which we were the lead bid from start to finish," the consortium stated in a press release.

"Contrary to stories that have been planted in the press, our group was and has always been fully funded, prepared to close with certainty, and never withdrew our bid," it added.

The group said it had documentation in place and was told that the franchise's board meeting on Saturday was held to approve its bid.