"Doesn't make sense to me": Michael Clarke lambasts CA's decision to cap Lyon's county stint

NEW DELHI: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke raised questions about Cricket Australia's decision to cap Nathan Lyon's stint with Lancashire in the County Championship and stated that the decision "doesn't make sense."

The 36-year-old spinner had initially signed a contract to play the entire 2024 season across all formats with Lancashire. However, CA cut short Lyon's stint in County cricket and reduced it to red-ball cricket, which made him available for just seven games. SLancashire's frustration increased as their first game of the County Championship got washed out which makes Lyon available for the next six games out of their remaining eight. While speaking on ESPN's Around The Wicket, while being critical of CA's decision to cap Lyon's stint in England, Clarke stated that he would understand the decision if it was for an all-rounder or pacer.

"We've seen in his career he's a much better bowler the more he bowls. I'd rather see him play cricket than, what's he going to do, come home and do a pre-season? Rip a hamstring or a calf trying to do a 2km time trial? This doesn't make sense to me...what's the difference? He's playing seven games instead of nine games. I'd rather see Lyno keep playing and I'm sure he would like to keep bowling.

That's what he does. It's what he does well," Clarke said. Former Australia batter Callum Ferguson also expressed his dissatisfaction and matched the views of Lyon's first Test captain. "I really dislike this. I hate it. "I'd love to see him get the opportunity to play the full season if he thinks that's the best thing for his career. Because I feel like this opportunity to get the Dukes ball in his hand for a full season, learn as much as he can about as many facilities around the country, that leaves him in better shape next time he goes over for an Ashes series and we know how dear the Ashes are to us," Ferguson said