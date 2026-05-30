Djokovic's French Open loss to teenager Fonseca ensures a new men's Grand Slam winner

By the fifth set he couldn't hide his fatigue: He hunched over the advertising boards, his forearms dangling; slumped back in his chair with a towel on his head; grabbed his head with his hands.He was gracious in defeat.“I told him (after the match) that he deserved to win and he should be proud of himself," Djokovic said. "We've all seen today why there is hype around him." Djokovic said he was unsure if he would play at the French Open next year, although he said the same after his semifinal defeat to Sinner last year.