Djokovic's drop in rankings marks 1st time since 2002 no member of the Big 3 in top 10

Alcaraz considers taking more breaks

With current top players Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz both missing majors this year due to injury and Alcaraz having said he plans to take more breaks during future seasons, it's unclear yet if the current generation will have as much staying power as the Big Three.

“I'm proud of the fact that I was able to play from January to November throughout. I never really missed indoor season or Australia or any of the American swings,” Federer said ahead of his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame last month.

“I kind of showed up everywhere,” Federer added. “I never really wanted to make it all about the Slams. I remember Pistol (Pete Sampras) talked a lot about how it was Slams only for him toward the end of the career, and I didn't like the fact that was going to be my case. I liked too many other tournaments and I love the ATP Tour. So from that standpoint, I really tried to keep everything a priority.”

Zverev was the most consistent this yearAlready, this year has been quite different from last year in terms of men's finals at the Grand Slams.

After Sinner and Alcaraz met in three of the four major finals last year, they didn't meet in any in 2026.

Alcaraz missed the French Open and Wimbledon due to a right wrist injury and Sinner withdrew from the U.S. Open because of a right knee injury.

While both Alcaraz (Australian Open) and Sinner (Wimbledon) won majors this year, the most consistent performer on the men's side was Alexander Zverev, who won the French Open and the U.S. Open, lost in the Wimbledon final and reached the semifinals in Australia.

Still, Zverev wasn't about to declare himself the best.

“If everyone is healthy, I think Jannik is still ahead,” Zverev said after beating Ben Shelton for the U.S. Open title on Sunday. “It's as simple as that.”

In the new rankings, Sinner, Zverev and Alcaraz remained 1-2-3, respectively, while U.S. Open finalist Ben Shelton jumped five spots to No. 4.