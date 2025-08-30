Djokovic shakes off a back problem and reaches 4th round of US Open at 38

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic believes his tennis is still good enough to compete for a 25th Grand Slam title.

It’s his body that has to show it can hold up.

Djokovic shook off a back problem early in the match to beat Cam Norrie on Friday night and, at 38, become the oldest man to reach the fourth round of the US Open since Jimmy Connors was the same age in 1991.

Djokovic pulled away to win 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3, helped by hitting 18 aces in what he said was his best serving performance of a tournament in which he needed treatment for a blister on his big toe in the first round and for his back in the third.

“The wear and tear on the body all these years is taking a toll, and I’m aware of it, but I’m resisting it,” Djokovic said. “I’m trying to do my best to still be out there competing with the young guys in the highest level.”

The 24-time Grand Slam champion seemed in jeopardy of matching his earliest exit in Flushing Meadows when he needed medical attention near the end of the first set. But he recovered to reach the last 16 of a major for the 69th time, matching Roger Federer for most ever, and will next face German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff.

It was during a point at 5-3 in the first set that Djokovic raised his racket awkwardly to reach a volley and immediately showed signs that all was not well. He began trying to stretch his back between points and barely ran for one ball that Norrie hit toward a corner.

After that, Djokovic indicated to the chair umpire that he wanted a visit from a trainer, and soon was walking to the locker room for a medical timeout, clutching at his lower left back. Djokovic returned to the court soon and held serve to take the opening set.

At the changeover at 2-1 in the second set, Djokovic got a back massage while seated on the sideline and also was given pills by a doctor. He went on to lose that set and get broken in the first game of the third before swinging the match back in his favour.

Fan proposes in the stands

Aryna Sabalenka has a US Open trophy. A fan at her match Friday night now has a ring.

A fan proposed in the stands inside Louis Armstrong Stadium during Sabalenka’s third-round victory over Leylah Fernandez, and the No. 1 seed was among the people who couldn’t help but enjoy the happy moment.

“I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match,” Sabalenka said. “It was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start smiling, because it’s very cute and I believe they’re super happy right now.”

Fans began cheering as soon as they saw the man drop to one knee with the ring in his hand, and he waved his arms to encourage them to get louder. Some took cell phones out to record the moment as the woman said yes through her joyous tears.