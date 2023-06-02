Djokovic sails into third round

PARIS: Novak Djokovic briefly struggled before bulldozing past Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the French Open third round.

The World No.3 survived a high-octane end to the first set and set up a clash with 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina from Spain. “Thank you everyone for your support and presence. I hope you had fun, especially in the first set – me, a bit less,” Djokovic said in an on-court interview.

“I was not surprised, I know very well that he (Fucsovics) can play at a very high level on all surfaces. Then I played my best game. I am very happy with that.”

Under the lights of the Philippe Chatrier court, Djokovic, bidding for a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title and a third Musketeers Cup, came out all guns blazing against the World No.83 Fucsovics.

The Serb raced to a 3-0 lead before his opponent found his rhythm to set up three break points at 2-4. Djokovic saved each one of them but Fucsovics battled back to level the first set score at 5-5.

The 36-year-old yelled at his box on his way to the bench after holding for 6-5 and then breezed through the tie-break. Djokovic broke his opponent’s serve in the opening game of the second set and did not look back after that, cruising to a straight-set victory despite being broken twice later.

Swiatek through to next round

Defending women’s singles champion Iga Swiatek overcame a blip to secure her spot in the third round of the French Open with a routine 6-4, 6-0 victory over American Claire Liu.

The World No.1, looking to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years, started strongly before briefly struggling on Court Philippe Chatrier. With several sponsors seats empty in the middle of the afternoon, the Pole picked herself up quickly to end Liu’s campaign in brutal fashion.

“It is not easy when you play with the wind and change sides to play against it. I am happy that I raised my level in the second set,” said Swiatek, who turned 22 on Wednesday. “Patience is important, especially on clay,” added Swiatek.

Swiatek raced to a 3-0 lead but looked in a hurry and Liu pulled one of two breaks back as the Pole briefly lost her focus. Liu levelled for 3-3 but dropped serve again for Swiatek to bag the opening set. The Pole did not look back thereafter, ending her opponent’s ordeal on the second match point with a backhand winner down the line. Swiatek will next face China’s Wang Xinyu.

RESULTS (SELECTED): Second round: Men’s singles: N Djokovic bt M Fucsovics 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3; G Zeppieri lost to C Ruud 3-6, 2-6, 6-4, 5-7; J Sinner lost to D Altmaier 7-6(0), 6-7(7), 6-1, 6-7(4), 5-7; B Coric bt P Cachin 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; T Etcheverry bt A de Minaur 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3; A Karatsev lost to F Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 5-7, 2-6.

Women’s singles: I Swiatek bt C Liu 6-4, 6-0; E Rybakina bt L Noskova 6-3, 6-3; K Day bt M Keys 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; D Shnaider lost to B Haddad Maia 2-6, 7-5, 4-6; O Dodin lost to O Jabeur 2-6, 3-6