Djokovic out in US Open 1st round for the first time. Pegula, Medvedev, Kostyuk among winners

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out in the first round of the U.S. Open for the first time, beaten by Mariano Navone of Argentina 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Djokovic was 19-0 in the U.S. Open first round and hadn't lost his opening match in any major since the 2006 Australian Open.

“It's a good record, another one. But yeah, I'm not really thinking about it,” Djokovic said. “Of course, I've been very proud of all the achievements in the past, but now is now.”

And now the No. 4 seed and four-time champion in Flushing Meadows looks every bit of his 39 years, vomiting and battling leg problems during a match that lasted more than 4 1/2 hours.