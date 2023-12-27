Djokovic aspires to replicate Tom Brady's longevity in Tennis

NEW DELHI: Novak Djokovic has emphatically declared retirement is not on his horizon, expressing a strong desire to follow in the footsteps of American football legend Tom Brady by extending his playing career well beyond the age of 40.

Brady completed an illustrious career spanning 23 seasons in the National Football League, securing seven Super Bowl victories with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ultimately decided to hang up his cleats earlier this year at the age of 45.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, who is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, gearing up for an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz as part of the prelude to the 2024 season said he has learnt a lot from Brady.

“Tom Brady is a great example of a champion in his sport and someone that has had such a great career and longevity. He has put a lot of hours and a lot of time into self-care, into recovery, into making sure that in a way every aspect of his body and mind is covered so that he can have a long-lasting, successful career.

“I know him personally and I learned a lot from him, from his example, and hopefully I can have a career that goes up to 40 or maybe even beyond - let’s see," Djokovic told reporters in Riyadh.

“I feel great in my own body right now and I’ve been playing some really high-quality tennis. 2023 was one of the best seasons I’ve had in my life and why stop while you’re still playing great? So I’ll keep going and take (each) year, one by one, and see how far I go," Djokovic added.

The 36-year-old Serbian ended the year with seven titles -- two Masters 1000 titles, three Grand Slams, an ATP 250 title and the season-ending ATP Finals.

This year marked the fourth season in which Djokovic secured three out of the four Grand Slams, joining the ranks of his other standout seasons in 2011 and 2015.

The Sebian great also cemented his status as a tennis legend by clinching a record-extending eighth year-end No.1 finish. Moreover, he will look to add to his record 24 Grand Slams (including 10 Australian Opens) and 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles in 2024.