"Disappointing with the bat in last five or six overs," says Matthew Wade

BENGALURU: Following Australia's disappointing 6-run loss against India in the fifth match of the series at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Aussie skipper Matthew Wade said that they were bad with the bat in the last few overs. Spekaing at the post-match presentation, Wade said that they were good with the ball in the first inning.

He also praised McDermott and said that he bounced in the game. When asked about the pitch, he said that one cannot get any harder conditions.

"I thought we bowled relatively well. Disappointing the last five or six overs (with the bat). There's always a temptation to promote (himself), especially against the spinners. My job is to get the team home in situations like tonight We have played some good cricket. McDermott has bounced back. You don't get harder conditions than this," Wade said. Coming to the match, Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer's 46-run partnership played a crucial role in India propelling to a score of 160/8.

Australia once again got off to a flying start but the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. It all came down to the final over when Australia needed 10 runs in six balls. Arshdeep defended the total and guided India to a remarkable six-run victory.